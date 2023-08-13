US Bancorp DE Has $27.33 Million Position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

US Bancorp DE reduced its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 291,071 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 3,775 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE owned about 0.09% of LyondellBasell Industries worth $27,329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Community Bank N.A. bought a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries during the first quarter worth about $28,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 109.8% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 363 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. 70.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get LyondellBasell Industries alerts:

LyondellBasell Industries Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE LYB opened at $99.16 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.22. LyondellBasell Industries has a fifty-two week low of $71.46 and a fifty-two week high of $101.30.

LyondellBasell Industries Increases Dividend

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $10.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.79 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 4.92% and a return on equity of 21.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.19 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries will post 8.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 26th. This is a positive change from LyondellBasell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.04%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.64%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LYB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. SpectralCast reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, LyondellBasell Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.88.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.