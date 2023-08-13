US Bancorp DE Has $27.58 Million Holdings in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

US Bancorp DE cut its holdings in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Free Report) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 352,374 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 4,865 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $27,580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Best Buy by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,574 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Best Buy by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 14,448 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Best Buy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Best Buy by 9.5% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 293,792 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $22,995,000 after purchasing an additional 25,514 shares during the period. Finally, Eads & Heald Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Best Buy during the first quarter valued at approximately $206,000. 77.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Best Buy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BBY opened at $79.29 on Friday. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.78 and a twelve month high of $93.32. The firm has a market cap of $17.30 billion, a PE ratio of 13.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.98. The business has a fifty day moving average of $80.46 and a 200-day moving average of $78.75.

Best Buy Dividend Announcement

Best Buy ( NYSE:BBY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The technology retailer reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $9.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.53 billion. Best Buy had a return on equity of 51.95% and a net margin of 2.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.57 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is 62.27%.

Insider Activity at Best Buy

In related news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.24, for a total value of $8,524,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 349,448 shares in the company, valued at $29,786,947.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.24, for a total value of $8,524,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 349,448 shares in the company, valued at $29,786,947.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Damien Harmon sold 749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.82, for a total value of $53,793.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,059,460.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 408,034 shares of company stock worth $33,741,133 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BBY. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Best Buy from $85.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. 58.com reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Best Buy from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. TheStreet lowered Best Buy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, SpectralCast reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Friday, May 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Best Buy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.07.

About Best Buy

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

