US Bancorp DE Has $28.76 Million Holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

US Bancorp DE trimmed its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 438,521 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,009 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE owned approximately 0.30% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF worth $28,758,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SCHV. Boulder Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 224.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 5,233.3% during the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 960 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 942 shares during the period.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of SCHV stock opened at $68.38 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $67.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.38. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $58.00 and a 12 month high of $69.64. The company has a market cap of $9.97 billion, a PE ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.94.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.