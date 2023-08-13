US Bancorp DE Lowers Position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

US Bancorp DE cut its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report) by 48.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 485,692 shares of the company’s stock after selling 459,080 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE owned 0.32% of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF worth $24,474,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. White Pine Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 20.0% in the first quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 129,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,547,000 after purchasing an additional 21,646 shares during the last quarter. Glenview Trust co increased its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. Glenview Trust co now owns 1,794,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,423,000 after acquiring an additional 33,928 shares during the last quarter. Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 2.6% during the first quarter. Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC now owns 169,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,523,000 after acquiring an additional 4,356 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 28.1% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 155,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,813,000 after acquiring an additional 33,987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York Life Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 7.3% during the first quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 616,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,070,000 after acquiring an additional 42,048 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of FLOT opened at $50.70 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.69 and a 200 day moving average of $50.54. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $50.76 and a 12 month high of $51.10.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th were given a dividend of $0.2341 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 3rd.

(Free Report)

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.