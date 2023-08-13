US Bancorp DE Lowers Stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBMO)

US Bancorp DE lessened its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBMO – Free Report) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 699,145 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,064 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE owned approximately 0.06% of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF worth $17,849,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF by 354.1% in the first quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 2,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 1,735 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $140,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $151,000. Arrow Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 9,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 1,797 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC boosted its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF by 9.8% in the first quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 10,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of IBMO opened at $25.04 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.26.

iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th were issued a $0.0351 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 3rd.

(Free Report)

The iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF (IBMO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of AMT-free municipal bonds that mature between January and December 2026. IBMO was launched on Apr 2, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBMO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.