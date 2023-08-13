US Bancorp DE Purchases 4,832 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 382,714 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,832 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Southern were worth $26,629,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SO. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Southern by 1.3% in the first quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,651 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $741,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Southern by 10.2% in the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,534 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC increased its position in Southern by 3.3% in the first quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 4,528 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC increased its position in Southern by 2.8% in the first quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 5,327 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Southern by 0.5% in the first quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,642 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,062,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Southern alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

SO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Southern from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Southern from $77.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Southern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Southern from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on shares of Southern in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.07.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.70, for a total transaction of $348,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 126,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,801,994.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.70, for a total transaction of $348,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 126,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,801,994.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 1,435 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.99, for a total transaction of $100,435.65. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,196,477.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 143,761 shares of company stock worth $10,152,544 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Southern Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Southern stock opened at $69.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The Southern Company has a 1 year low of $58.85 and a 1 year high of $80.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $70.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.75. The stock has a market cap of $75.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.56, a PEG ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.50.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.05. Southern had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 9.86%. The company had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Southern Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 18th. Southern’s payout ratio is 98.94%.

Southern Profile

(Free Report)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through three segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.