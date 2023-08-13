US Bancorp DE Purchases 90,248 Shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDR)

US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDR – Free Report) by 13.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 749,597 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 90,248 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE owned about 1.14% of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF worth $17,788,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBDR. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 89,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,195,000 after purchasing an additional 15,549 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF by 193.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 8,706 shares during the last quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC raised its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF by 47.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC now owns 9,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 70,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,639,000 after purchasing an additional 14,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 73,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,721,000 after purchasing an additional 11,613 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IBDR stock opened at $23.42 on Friday. iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF has a 52 week low of $22.66 and a 52 week high of $24.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.47 and a 200-day moving average of $23.55.

The iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF (IBDR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a Bloomberg index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds maturing between Dec 31, 2025 and Jan 1, 2027. IBDR was launched on Sep 13, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

