US Bancorp DE Reduces Holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

US Bancorp DE decreased its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Free Report) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 118,418 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 335 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE owned 0.11% of J.B. Hunt Transport Services worth $20,778,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 69.1% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 208 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 57.6% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 238 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 79.6% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 273 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

JBHT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $162.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $200.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $170.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $195.30.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman James K. Thompson sold 2,479 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.31, for a total value of $476,736.49. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 32,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,261,421.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, COO Nicholas Hobbs sold 3,716 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.78, for a total transaction of $738,666.48. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 79,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,797,245.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman James K. Thompson sold 2,479 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.31, for a total transaction of $476,736.49. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 32,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,261,421.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,102 shares of company stock worth $2,208,254. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Stock Performance

Shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock opened at $203.16 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.81, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $186.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $181.04. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $156.28 and a 52 week high of $209.21.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 18th. The transportation company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.09). J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 23.06%. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 7.72 EPS for the current year.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 18th. Investors of record on Friday, August 4th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 3rd. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.51%.

About J.B. Hunt Transport Services

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

