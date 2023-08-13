US Bancorp DE Sells 10,059 Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

US Bancorp DE cut its holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 512,744 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 10,059 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $25,176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SLB. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schlumberger in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Schlumberger by 35.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 39,287 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,623,000 after purchasing an additional 10,240 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the 1st quarter valued at $232,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the 1st quarter valued at $419,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Schlumberger by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 112,003 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,627,000 after buying an additional 3,209 shares in the last quarter. 82.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Schlumberger Price Performance

Shares of Schlumberger stock opened at $59.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $84.77 billion, a PE ratio of 21.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.81. Schlumberger Limited has a 12-month low of $33.80 and a 12-month high of $62.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.04.

Schlumberger Dividend Announcement

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.20 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.63% and a return on equity of 21.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 5th. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is 36.50%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.70, for a total transaction of $273,125.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 207,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,057,480.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Schlumberger news, insider Gavin Rennick sold 18,000 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.11, for a total value of $1,009,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,616,577.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.70, for a total transaction of $273,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 207,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,057,480.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 68,805 shares of company stock valued at $3,801,485. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SLB. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.13.

About Schlumberger

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

