US Bancorp DE Sells 11,385 Shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

US Bancorp DE lessened its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 750,489 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 11,385 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE owned about 0.10% of Weyerhaeuser worth $22,612,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Simplicity Solutions LLC lifted its position in Weyerhaeuser by 93.2% in the 4th quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 15,901 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $493,000 after buying an additional 7,670 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in Weyerhaeuser in the 1st quarter worth approximately $669,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in Weyerhaeuser by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,430,774 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,109,000 after buying an additional 13,540 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its position in Weyerhaeuser by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 250,781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,553,000 after buying an additional 11,908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 5,476.7% in the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,673 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,643 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Denise M. Merle sold 5,719 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.54, for a total value of $163,220.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 154,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,417,649.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Denise M. Merle sold 5,719 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.54, for a total value of $163,220.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 154,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,417,649.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Denise M. Merle sold 1,781 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $53,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 160,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,815,210. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on WY shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, SpectralCast reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.29.

Weyerhaeuser Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE WY opened at $33.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Weyerhaeuser has a 12 month low of $27.36 and a 12 month high of $37.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.13 billion, a PE ratio of 34.40 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.35.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.11. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 8.32%. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Weyerhaeuser Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.17%.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

