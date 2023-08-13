US Bancorp DE Sells 14,839 Shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT)

US Bancorp DE trimmed its holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT – Free Report) by 7.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 184,952 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,839 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF were worth $16,747,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 7,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 1,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Investments LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Investments LLC now owns 17,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,610,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter.
iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF Trading Down 0.1 %
Shares of NYSEARCA:ITOT opened at $98.48 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 1.02. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $77.44 and a 1-year high of $101.66. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $97.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.85.
iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF Profile
The iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (ITOT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P TMI index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of all common equities listed on the NYSE and the NASDAQ. ITOT was launched on Jan 20, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.
