US Bancorp DE Sells 3,017 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

US Bancorp DE decreased its holdings in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 1.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 209,345 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,017 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $29,225,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VLO. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in Valero Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Sageworth Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 716.7% during the 1st quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 196 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prostatis Group LLC bought a new position in Valero Energy in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. 78.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Valero Energy Stock Up 3.1 %

Shares of VLO opened at $139.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business has a fifty day moving average of $118.76 and a 200 day moving average of $123.94. The company has a market cap of $49.11 billion, a PE ratio of 4.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.66. Valero Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $97.73 and a 52-week high of $150.39.

Valero Energy Dividend Announcement

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The oil and gas company reported $5.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.08 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $34.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.37 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 42.31%. The business’s revenue was down 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $11.36 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 23.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 3rd will be issued a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 2nd. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is 14.05%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VLO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Valero Energy from $150.00 to $159.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Barclays lifted their target price on Valero Energy from $139.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Valero Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. upgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.88.

Valero Energy Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company produces California Reformulated Gasoline Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending and Conventional Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending gasolines, CARB diesel, diesel, jet fuel, and asphalt; aromatics; and sulfur crude oils.

