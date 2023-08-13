US Bancorp DE Sells 314 Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

US Bancorp DE lessened its stake in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 0.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 71,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 314 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in KLA were worth $28,381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KLAC. Savant Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of KLA by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,030 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of KLA by 13.8% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 256 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of KLA by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,307 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,624,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC lifted its stake in shares of KLA by 2.1% in the first quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC now owns 1,568 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $626,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in KLA by 0.4% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 8,422 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,362,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. 88.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get KLA alerts:

KLA Price Performance

KLAC stock opened at $478.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.24. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $476.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $422.06. The company has a market capitalization of $65.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.34. KLA Co. has a 52-week low of $250.20 and a 52-week high of $517.30.

KLA Dividend Announcement

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $5.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.82 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 138.06% and a net margin of 32.27%. KLA’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.81 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that KLA Co. will post 21.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.59%.

Insider Activity at KLA

In other KLA news, EVP Brian Lorig sold 2,738 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $1,369,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,471,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $504.08, for a total transaction of $17,642,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 124,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,528,603.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brian Lorig sold 2,738 shares of KLA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $1,369,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,471,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,780 shares of company stock valued at $21,349,245 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KLAC. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of KLA from $490.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of KLA from $480.00 to $570.00 in a report on Monday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on KLA from $445.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on KLA in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $455.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on KLA

KLA Company Profile

(Free Report)

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through four segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; PCB, Display and Component Inspection; and Other.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KLAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.