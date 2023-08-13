US Bancorp DE Sells 5,521 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

US Bancorp DE lessened its stake in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 250,240 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,521 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $22,769,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in American Electric Power by 99,268.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,804,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,256,000 after purchasing an additional 2,801,349 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,357,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,268,278,000 after buying an additional 2,560,192 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in American Electric Power by 47.0% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,619,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476,099 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in American Electric Power by 64.0% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,859,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,634,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116,136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 96.1% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,504,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,840,000 after buying an additional 737,126 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.74% of the company’s stock.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AEP shares. UBS Group cut American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $105.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Citigroup lifted their target price on American Electric Power from $99.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on American Electric Power from $103.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on American Electric Power in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $98.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price objective on American Electric Power from $105.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.57.

American Electric Power Stock Performance

Shares of American Electric Power stock opened at $81.11 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $84.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.80. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $79.70 and a 1-year high of $105.60. The company has a market cap of $41.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.01, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.45.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.70 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 10.20% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.26 EPS for the current year.

American Electric Power Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be paid a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.09%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.01%.

About American Electric Power

(Free Report)

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.