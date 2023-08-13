US Bancorp DE Sells 5,802 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

US Bancorp DE decreased its holdings in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 241,907 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,802 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE owned about 0.07% of Paychex worth $27,720,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Paychex by 117.8% during the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 220 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Paychex by 260.0% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 234 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Paychex during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paychex during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paychex during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors own 72.16% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 20,249 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.19, for a total transaction of $2,433,727.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 86,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,352,685.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 20,249 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.19, for a total transaction of $2,433,727.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 86,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,352,685.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph M. Tucci sold 12,156 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.02, for a total transaction of $1,373,871.12. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 53,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,042,049.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 221,916 shares of company stock valued at $26,789,753. Insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. 3M restated an “initiates” rating on shares of Paychex in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Paychex from $123.00 to $114.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Paychex from $105.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Friday, June 30th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Paychex from $115.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, SpectralCast restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Paychex in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $120.87.

Paychex Stock Performance

NASDAQ PAYX opened at $125.48 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Paychex, Inc. has a 12-month low of $104.09 and a 12-month high of $139.47. The firm has a market cap of $45.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.18, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.98.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 29th. The business services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.97. Paychex had a net margin of 31.10% and a return on equity of 46.79%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

Paychex Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 9th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.79%.

About Paychex

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Featured Articles

