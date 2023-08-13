US Bancorp DE Trims Holdings in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

US Bancorp DE lessened its holdings in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 2.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 303,349 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,385 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Corteva were worth $18,295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Corteva by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. AXS Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corteva in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Corteva in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its holdings in Corteva by 454.5% in the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in Corteva in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Corteva alerts:

Corteva Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of Corteva stock opened at $52.41 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $56.23 and a 200 day moving average of $58.64. Corteva, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.97 and a fifty-two week high of $68.43. The company has a market capitalization of $37.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Corteva Increases Dividend

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.02. Corteva had a net margin of 5.26% and a return on equity of 7.78%. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.64 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This is an increase from Corteva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.51%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CTVA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Corteva from $73.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 13th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Corteva from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Corteva from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Corteva from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Corteva in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.13.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Corteva

Corteva Company Profile

(Free Report)

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.