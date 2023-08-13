US Bancorp DE Trims Stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

US Bancorp DE lowered its stake in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 579,409 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 47,926 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE owned about 0.07% of Corning worth $20,442,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Garrison Point Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Corning by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Garrison Point Advisors LLC now owns 9,535 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Corning by 0.6% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 49,500 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,746,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Corning by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 7,979 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in Corning by 35.3% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,176 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, City Holding Co. boosted its stake in Corning by 70.5% during the first quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 747 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.38% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on GLW shares. UBS Group lowered shares of Corning from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Corning from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Corning from $35.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Corning in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Corning from $38.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Corning currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

Insider Transactions at Corning

In other news, EVP Lewis A. Steverson sold 16,710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.25, for a total value of $572,317.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,006,196.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Lewis A. Steverson sold 16,710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.25, for a total value of $572,317.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,006,196.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP John P. Bayne, Jr. sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.99, for a total transaction of $362,890.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $604,145.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 162,755 shares of company stock worth $5,539,783. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Corning Price Performance

GLW stock opened at $32.43 on Friday. Corning Incorporated has a 52 week low of $28.98 and a 52 week high of $37.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.05.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.45. Corning had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 13.22%. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. Corning’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Corning Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 153.42%.

Corning Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

Further Reading

