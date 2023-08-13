Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX) Shares Sold by Glenview Trust co

Glenview Trust co trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX – Free Report) by 4.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,245 shares of the company’s stock after selling 270 shares during the period. Glenview Trust co’s holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF were worth $507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $186,000. Advisor Resource Council increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 216.7% during the first quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 17,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,667,000 after acquiring an additional 11,656 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE bought a new stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $1,121,000. Finally, Prostatis Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $98,000.

Vanguard Communication Services ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VOX stock opened at $109.04 on Friday. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a 1 year low of $78.25 and a 1 year high of $113.18. The business’s fifty day moving average is $107.44 and its 200-day moving average is $99.84. The stock has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of 13.90 and a beta of 1.04.

Vanguard Communication Services ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

