Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) Shares Sold by MGO One Seven LLC

MGO One Seven LLC cut its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Free Report) by 22.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,106 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,301 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $677,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 20.5% in the first quarter. Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. now owns 284,604 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,347,000 after acquiring an additional 48,329 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 11,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 2,090 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 31,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,932,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the first quarter valued at about $213,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 8.9% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 66,159 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,032,000 after buying an additional 5,430 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VGK opened at $61.70 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.99 and a fifty-two week high of $63.81. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $61.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.95.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Company Profile

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

