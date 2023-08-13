Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) Shares Acquired by MGO One Seven LLC

MGO One Seven LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,401 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the quarter. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in Ventas were worth $798,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VTR. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Ventas in the first quarter valued at $41,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Ventas by 21.1% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $837,000 after purchasing an additional 2,356 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Ventas by 90.0% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 9,563 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new position in Ventas in the first quarter valued at about $271,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in Ventas by 6.0% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 14,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $924,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VTR. StockNews.com raised Ventas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Ventas from $57.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Ventas in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Ventas from $60.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Ventas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $54.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ventas currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.45.

NYSE VTR opened at $42.81 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 225.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.21. Ventas, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.33 and a 1 year high of $53.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $46.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.20.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 30th. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 947.42%.

In other Ventas news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 1,242 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.57, for a total transaction of $52,871.94. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,044,156.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Ventas Inc, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two large and dynamic industries healthcare and real estate. Fueled by powerful demographic demand from growth in the aging population, Ventas owns a diversified portfolio of over 1,200 properties in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom.

