Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Stock Position Raised by Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) by 14.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,901 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $748,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics in the first quarter worth $25,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Verisk Analytics during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in Verisk Analytics during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 80.6% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 195 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. 93.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on VRSK. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $225.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Barclays upped their target price on Verisk Analytics from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Verisk Analytics from $225.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $235.92.

In other news, Director Therese M. Vaughan sold 6,129 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.02, for a total value of $1,428,179.58. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,333,250.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 1,564 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.75, for a total transaction of $356,201.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,607 shares in the company, valued at $9,475,994.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Therese M. Vaughan sold 6,129 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.02, for a total value of $1,428,179.58. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,333,250.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,370 shares of company stock valued at $5,054,853 in the last 90 days. 1.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Verisk Analytics stock opened at $234.67 on Friday. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $162.94 and a 1-year high of $238.82. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $227.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $204.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.90, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.85.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is 41.09%.

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, and various other fields.

