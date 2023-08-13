Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Stock Position Lowered by Clearstead Advisors LLC

Clearstead Advisors LLC lessened its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 44.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 271 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 218 shares during the quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $85,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VRTX. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 206.3% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,751 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,737 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,759,000 after buying an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 69.4% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 6,622 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,728,000 after buying an additional 2,713 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 28.4% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 44,090 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,756,000 after buying an additional 9,761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 14,114 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,683,000 after buying an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on VRTX. Maxim Group increased their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $325.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $385.00 to $389.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $382.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $410.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, 888 restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $366.92.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, Director Bruce I. Sachs sold 11,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.75, for a total value of $4,013,437.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,270,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Bruce I. Sachs sold 11,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.75, for a total transaction of $4,013,437.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,270,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 242 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.51, for a total transaction of $83,613.42. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,515,406.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,357 shares of company stock valued at $10,022,568 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $349.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.14 and a quick ratio of 3.96. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $276.57 and a fifty-two week high of $367.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $347.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $327.26. The company has a market cap of $90.30 billion, a PE ratio of 27.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.51.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO and SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF homozygous F508del mutation for CF patients 2 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 4 months or older who have CF with a mutation that is responsive to ivacaftor, and R117H mutation or one of certain gating mutations.

