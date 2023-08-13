Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT) Position Cut by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its position in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT – Free Report) by 9.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,323,665 shares of the company’s stock after selling 135,321 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.85% of Vontier worth $36,189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VNT. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. bought a new position in Vontier in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vontier by 51.5% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Vontier by 47.4% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Vontier by 90.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vontier by 71.7% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,333 shares during the period. 94.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on VNT shares. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Vontier from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Vontier from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vontier presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.83.

NYSE:VNT opened at $29.21 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.27 and a 200-day moving average of $28.11. Vontier Co. has a 1 year low of $16.55 and a 1 year high of $33.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $764.40 million for the quarter. Vontier had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 78.50%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vontier Co. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. Vontier’s payout ratio is 5.26%.

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repairing, and servicing in the mobility ecosystem worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors; fueling equipment; field payment hardware; point-of sale, workflow, and monitoring software; vehicle tracking and fleet management; software solutions for traffic light control; and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

