Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) Shares Sold by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System lessened its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,259,577 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 10,692 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.15% of Walgreens Boots Alliance worth $43,556,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 84,503.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,325,830 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $311,053,000 after purchasing an additional 8,315,989 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 39.4% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 8,702,899 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $300,946,000 after purchasing an additional 2,459,416 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 62.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,159,800 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $155,410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,597,800 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,974,220 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $447,357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155,331 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,802,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WBA has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $41.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $36.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $38.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.23.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:WBA opened at $29.35 on Friday. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.14 and a 1-year high of $42.29. The company’s fifty day moving average is $30.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 27th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $35.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.32 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a positive return on equity of 12.62% and a negative net margin of 2.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 21st will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 18th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.54%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -50.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP John Patrick Driscoll acquired 5,172 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.42 per share, with a total value of $146,988.24. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,050 shares in the company, valued at $1,678,201. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

(Free Report)

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.