Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Shares Sold by Brown Advisory Inc.

Brown Advisory Inc. trimmed its stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 54,066 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 479 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $8,822,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Simmons Bank lifted its stake in Waste Management by 12.5% in the first quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 2,695 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Caliber Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Waste Management by 26.2% during the first quarter. Caliber Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,314 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,520,000 after purchasing an additional 1,931 shares in the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC raised its stake in shares of Waste Management by 195.0% during the first quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 12,891 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,103,000 after purchasing an additional 8,521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Waste Management by 5.3% during the first quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 1,898 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. 78.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Waste Management alerts:

Waste Management Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of WM opened at $160.94 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $166.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $161.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.71. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $148.31 and a 1-year high of $175.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14.

Insider Buying and Selling at Waste Management

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by ($0.03). Waste Management had a return on equity of 33.81% and a net margin of 11.42%. The company had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.44 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Waste Management news, Director John C. Pope sold 198 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.40, for a total transaction of $33,343.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 56,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,455,154.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Monday, April 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $171.00 to $177.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Waste Management from $185.00 to $179.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Waste Management from $167.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $179.18.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Waste Management

Waste Management Company Profile

(Free Report)

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.