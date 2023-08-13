West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) Shares Sold by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System cut its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 122,022 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,163 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.16% of West Pharmaceutical Services worth $42,277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 33.0% during the 1st quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 149 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 37.6% during the 1st quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 141.3% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 181 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 151.4% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 186 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. 92.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get West Pharmaceutical Services alerts:

West Pharmaceutical Services Price Performance

Shares of WST opened at $394.74 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $29.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.54, a PEG ratio of 10.85 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $371.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $344.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 2.78. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $206.19 and a 12 month high of $408.57.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

West Pharmaceutical Services ( NYSE:WST Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $753.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $755.71 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 22.36% and a net margin of 18.10%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.47 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current year.

WST has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded West Pharmaceutical Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $390.00 to $405.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on West Pharmaceutical Services from $375.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com upgraded West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Stephens boosted their price target on West Pharmaceutical Services from $400.00 to $420.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $350.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on West Pharmaceutical Services

Insider Buying and Selling

In other West Pharmaceutical Services news, SVP Bernard Birkett sold 22,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.39, for a total transaction of $8,272,290.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,617,122.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other West Pharmaceutical Services news, SVP Bernard Birkett sold 22,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.39, for a total transaction of $8,272,290.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,617,122.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Silji Abraham sold 8,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.18, for a total value of $3,240,988.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,671,730.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,174 shares of company stock worth $12,522,516 in the last three months. 1.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

West Pharmaceutical Services Company Profile

(Free Report)

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.