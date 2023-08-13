Wolverine Asset Management LLC Acquires 25,037 Shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its position in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ – Free Report) by 60.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 66,304 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,037 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust were worth $682,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 79.7% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 21,666 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 9,607 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 686,497 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,064,000 after acquiring an additional 79,015 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $129,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 500,320 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,053,000 after acquiring an additional 36,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Transform Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 498.6% during the 1st quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 175,400 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,805,000 after purchasing an additional 146,100 shares during the last quarter.

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust stock opened at $10.12 on Friday. BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust has a one year low of $9.27 and a one year high of $11.79. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.38.

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust Increases Dividend

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0839 per share. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.95%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. This is a positive change from BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock (Singapore) Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. For the fixed income portion of the portfolio, the fund primarily invests in securities with an average credit quality of BBB by Standard & Poor's Corporation.

Featured Articles

