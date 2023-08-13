Wolverine Asset Management LLC Acquires 27,077 Shares of Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TPZ)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TPZ – Free Report) by 92.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,265 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 27,077 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund were worth $723,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund by 5.1% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its position in Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund by 9.8% in the first quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 15,560 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,392 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 62,895 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $787,000 after buying an additional 3,353 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 30,540 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 4,361 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in shares of Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 26,939 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 5,681 shares during the period.

Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Stock Performance

Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund stock opened at $13.92 on Friday. Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.91 and a 1 year high of $14.38. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.31 and a 200-day moving average of $13.10.

Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Dividend Announcement

Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 24th will be given a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.05%.

Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income and public equity markets of the United States. It invests in securities of companies operating in the power and energy infrastructure sectors.

