Wolverine Asset Management LLC Acquires 49,099 Shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Free Report) by 1,385.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,099 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Kimco Realty were worth $1,028,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 438,235 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,559,000 after purchasing an additional 21,785 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 180,819 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,825,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 1,263,082 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,668,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 742,514 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,771,000 after purchasing an additional 65,144 shares during the period. Finally, Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new position in shares of Kimco Realty in the 4th quarter worth approximately $86,000. Institutional investors own 89.48% of the company’s stock.

Kimco Realty Trading Up 0.0 %

KIM stock opened at $20.37 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.68. Kimco Realty Corp has a fifty-two week low of $17.34 and a fifty-two week high of $23.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 4.00 and a current ratio of 4.00. The firm has a market cap of $12.63 billion, a PE ratio of 33.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.45.

Kimco Realty Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 7th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 6th. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 150.82%.

A number of research firms have commented on KIM. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Kimco Realty from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kimco Realty in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Kimco Realty from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Argus reduced their price objective on shares of Kimco Realty from $27.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, Compass Point lifted their price objective on shares of Kimco Realty from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kimco Realty has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.62.

Kimco Realty Company Profile

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

