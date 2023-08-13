Wolverine Asset Management LLC Acquires New Position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $983,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Shelton Capital Management lifted its holdings in AutoZone by 860.0% during the 4th quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,959,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. Mirova lifted its holdings in AutoZone by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. Mirova now owns 278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in AutoZone by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 15,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,008,000 after buying an additional 3,288 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 109.0% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 38,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,646,000 after purchasing an additional 20,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oversea Chinese Banking CORP Ltd bought a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the 4th quarter valued at about $390,000. Institutional investors own 98.36% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE:AZO opened at $2,483.83 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $45.11 billion, a PE ratio of 19.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.67. AutoZone, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2,050.21 and a twelve month high of $2,750.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2,464.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2,504.68.

Insider Activity

AutoZone ( NYSE:AZO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The company reported $34.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $30.84 by $3.28. The company had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.45% and a negative return on equity of 62.38%. AutoZone’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $29.03 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that AutoZone, Inc. will post 130.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Charles Pleas III sold 4,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,546.55, for a total value of $10,695,510.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,721,933.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Domingo Hurtado sold 90 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,376.49, for a total value of $213,884.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $653,534.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Charles Pleas III sold 4,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,546.55, for a total transaction of $10,695,510.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,721,933.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,535 shares of company stock valued at $21,414,854 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AZO shares. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of AutoZone from $2,600.00 to $2,750.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. 92 Resources restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of AutoZone in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Northcoast Research started coverage on shares of AutoZone in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of AutoZone from $2,878.00 to $2,886.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $3,125.00 to $3,020.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AutoZone has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,716.00.

AutoZone Profile

(Free Report)

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

