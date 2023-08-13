Wolverine Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 43,731 American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 43,731 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $813,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC owned 0.07% of American Assets Trust as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of American Assets Trust during the 4th quarter worth $19,848,000. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of American Assets Trust by 58.7% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,024,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,150,000 after purchasing an additional 378,940 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of American Assets Trust by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,154,555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $119,526,000 after purchasing an additional 339,960 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Assets Trust by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,388,060 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $215,741,000 after purchasing an additional 310,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of American Assets Trust by 115.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 365,299 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,841,000 after buying an additional 195,424 shares in the last quarter. 90.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AAT shares. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of American Assets Trust from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Assets Trust in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

American Assets Trust Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of AAT stock opened at $22.28 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.94. American Assets Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.04 and a twelve month high of $30.81. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.52, a PEG ratio of 7.65 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

American Assets Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 7th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.92%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 6th. American Assets Trust’s payout ratio is 157.14%.

American Assets Trust Profile

American Assets Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It owns, operates, acquires, and develops retail shopping centers, office properties, mixed-use properties, and multifamily properties. It operates through the following business segments: Office, Retail, Multifamily, and Mixed-Use. The Office segment includes rental of office space.

