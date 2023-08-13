Wolverine Asset Management LLC Buys 21,812 Shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MQT)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MQT – Free Report) by 28.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 99,746 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,812 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II were worth $1,034,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II by 24.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 119,990 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,244,000 after purchasing an additional 23,283 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II by 69.0% in the fourth quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 24,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II in the fourth quarter worth about $406,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II in the fourth quarter worth about $98,000. Finally, Mystic Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II by 3.0% in the first quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. now owns 68,100 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $706,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.28% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MQT opened at $9.88 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.21. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.26 and a fifty-two week high of $12.92.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be issued a $0.035 dividend. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th.

In other BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II news, insider Peter Hayes sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.04, for a total value of $150,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II Profile

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in municipal debt bonds exempt from federal income taxes. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc was formed in September 21, 1992 and is domiciled in United States.

