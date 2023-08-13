Wolverine Asset Management LLC Buys New Shares in Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:KMF)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:KMF – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 107,711 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock, valued at approximately $827,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KMF. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure by 2.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 66,240 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $568,000 after buying an additional 1,568 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure by 6.0% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 40,151 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 2,279 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV acquired a new position in Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure during the first quarter worth $320,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure during the first quarter worth $1,861,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure by 1.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 205,487 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,761,000 after buying an additional 3,461 shares during the last quarter.

KMF opened at $7.52 on Friday. Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.56 and a 1-year high of $9.05. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.32.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 26th were paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.51%.

Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure, Inc is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by KA Fund Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of North America. The fund primarily invests in companies in the midstream/energy sector consisting of Midstream MLPs, Midstream Companies, Other MLPs and Other Energy companies.

