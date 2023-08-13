Wolverine Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (NYSE:ORC)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (NYSE:ORC – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,797 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,422 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC owned 0.20% of Orchid Island Capital worth $845,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ORC. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Orchid Island Capital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Orchid Island Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Orchid Island Capital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Orchid Island Capital by 40.2% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 14,975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 4,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Orchid Island Capital by 689.3% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 3,860 shares in the last quarter. 30.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Orchid Island Capital in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Orchid Island Capital Stock Performance

ORC stock opened at $10.04 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.63. Orchid Island Capital, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.95 and a 1 year high of $16.40.

Orchid Island Capital Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 28th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 19.12%. Orchid Island Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -172.97%.

Orchid Island Capital Profile

Orchid Island Capital, Inc, a specialty finance company, invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) in the United States. The company's RMBS is backed by single-family residential mortgage loans, referred as Agency RMBS. Its portfolio includes traditional pass-through Agency RMBS, such as mortgage pass through certificates and collateralized mortgage obligations; and structured Agency RMBS comprising interest only securities, inverse interest only securities, and principal only securities.

Featured Stories

