Wolverine Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FRA)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FRA – Free Report) by 31.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,928 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 14,328 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund were worth $701,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund by 32.8% in the first quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 65,158 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $762,000 after purchasing an additional 16,103 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund by 1.8% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 349,907 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,094,000 after purchasing an additional 6,189 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund by 59.5% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,738 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund by 12.0% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 107,920 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after purchasing an additional 11,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Park Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund by 14.0% in the first quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC now owns 106,143 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 13,036 shares in the last quarter.

Get BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund alerts:

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE FRA opened at $12.46 on Friday. BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.92 and a 12-month high of $12.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.90.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund Announces Dividend

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.117 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th.

(Free Report)

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.