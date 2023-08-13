Wolverine Asset Management LLC Has $1.01 Million Stock Position in iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT – Free Report) by 132.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 259,996 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 148,015 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.18% of iHeartMedia worth $1,014,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IHRT. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of iHeartMedia in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in iHeartMedia by 43.4% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 11,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 3,373 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC acquired a new position in iHeartMedia during the fourth quarter worth $70,000. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in iHeartMedia during the fourth quarter worth $83,000. Finally, Amundi acquired a new position in iHeartMedia during the fourth quarter worth $86,000. 65.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IHRT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of iHeartMedia from $16.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of iHeartMedia from $8.00 to $4.50 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of iHeartMedia in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.42.

IHRT stock opened at $3.38 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.43. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.46. iHeartMedia, Inc. has a one year low of $2.21 and a one year high of $10.85.

iHeartMedia, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Multiplatform Group, Digital Audio Group, and Audio & Media Services Group. The Multiplatform Group segment offers broadcast radio stations, sponsorship, and live and virtual events; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents syndicated radio programs and services to radio station affiliates.

