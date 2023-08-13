Wolverine Asset Management LLC Has $1.03 Million Stake in The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust (NYSE:GRX)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its position in The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust (NYSE:GRX – Free Report) by 162.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 102,494 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,372 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust were worth $1,034,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 717,640 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,693,000 after acquiring an additional 69,459 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 473,587 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,071,000 after acquiring an additional 6,687 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 315,030 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,038,000 after acquiring an additional 26,584 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 239,262 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,067,000 after acquiring an additional 4,610 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 197,448 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,030,000 after acquiring an additional 24,596 shares during the period.

The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust stock opened at $9.77 on Friday. The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust has a 12-month low of $9.40 and a 12-month high of $12.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.86 and its 200 day moving average is $10.01.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.14%.

The Gabelli Healthcare and Wellness Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies primarily operating in the healthcare and wellness sector.

