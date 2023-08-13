Wolverine Asset Management LLC Has $741,000 Position in TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA – Free Report) by 59.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,823 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63,200 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in TEGNA were worth $741,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in TEGNA by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 15,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of TEGNA by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 70,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its stake in shares of TEGNA by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 37,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $801,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of TEGNA by 35.4% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of TEGNA by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares during the period. 86.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TGNA. StockNews.com began coverage on TEGNA in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on TEGNA from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th.

Shares of TEGNA stock opened at $17.08 on Friday. TEGNA Inc. has a one year low of $15.09 and a one year high of $22.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 3.44.

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $732.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $733.39 million. TEGNA had a return on equity of 19.06% and a net margin of 20.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that TEGNA Inc. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be paid a $0.1138 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. This is an increase from TEGNA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. TEGNA’s payout ratio is presently 15.00%.

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

