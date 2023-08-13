Wolverine Asset Management LLC Has $748,000 Position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 66.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 25,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $748,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CSX by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 33,240 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of CSX by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC now owns 49,495 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,549,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of CSX by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 28,390 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $850,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CSX by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 109,894 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,290,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith Anglin Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of CSX by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 6,861 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. 72.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on CSX. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of CSX in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of CSX from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $39.00 target price on shares of CSX in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of CSX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.21.

CSX Stock Performance

Shares of CSX stock opened at $30.75 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.69 billion, a PE ratio of 15.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. CSX Co. has a 12 month low of $25.80 and a 12 month high of $34.70.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49. The business had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. CSX had a net margin of 27.36% and a return on equity of 32.82%. CSX’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. Analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CSX Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.22%.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

