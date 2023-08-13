Wolverine Asset Management LLC Has $767,000 Stock Position in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Free Report) by 599.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 93,293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 79,951 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $767,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MPW. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 87,046,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,840,168,000 after purchasing an additional 496,833 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 11.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,158,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $774,593,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800,294 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,044,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $223,290,000 after purchasing an additional 2,330,812 shares during the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 11,064,042 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $123,253,000 after purchasing an additional 348,998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,429,502 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $116,078,000 after purchasing an additional 205,288 shares during the last quarter. 74.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MPW stock opened at $8.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 2.15. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.41. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $7.10 and a one year high of $16.81. The stock has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.99.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MPW shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Medical Properties Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.92.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospital real estate with 444 facilities and approximately 45,000 licensed beds in ten countries and across four continents.

