Wolverine Asset Management LLC Has $961,000 Stake in Chenghe Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:CHEA)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Chenghe Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:CHEA – Free Report) by 326.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,425 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 69,980 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.64% of Chenghe Acquisition worth $961,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chenghe Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $124,000. Aristeia Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chenghe Acquisition by 121.7% during the 4th quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 63,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,000 after acquiring an additional 35,000 shares in the last quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Chenghe Acquisition by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. now owns 106,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after acquiring an additional 6,101 shares in the last quarter. Glazer Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chenghe Acquisition by 187.1% during the 4th quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 119,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after acquiring an additional 78,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Athos Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Chenghe Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $2,575,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.76% of the company’s stock.

Chenghe Acquisition Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of CHEA opened at $10.79 on Friday. Chenghe Acquisition Co. has a 12 month low of $10.03 and a 12 month high of $11.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.58.

About Chenghe Acquisition

Chenghe Acquisition Co focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to identify business opportunities in the field of financial technology or technology-enabled financial service companies, including artificial intelligence, big data, and cloud and blockchain-related initiatives in Asian markets.

