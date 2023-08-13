Wolverine Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Four Leaf Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:FORLU)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Four Leaf Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:FORLU – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 90,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $922,000.

Separately, Schechter Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Four Leaf Acquisition during the first quarter worth $4,015,000.

Four Leaf Acquisition Price Performance

FORLU opened at $10.40 on Friday. Four Leaf Acquisition Co. has a fifty-two week low of $10.15 and a fifty-two week high of $11.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.42.

Four Leaf Acquisition Company Profile

Four Leaf Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to acquire the Internet of Things business.

