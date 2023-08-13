Wolverine Asset Management LLC Reduces Stake in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Free Report) by 33.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 14,387 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $795,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 1,146.7% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Nordwand Advisors LLC bought a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 358.9% in the 4th quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 1,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,796,622,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the period. 66.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OHI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Thursday, July 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $34.50 target price on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price target on Omega Healthcare Investors from $29.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Thursday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. StockNews.com cut Omega Healthcare Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Omega Healthcare Investors from $36.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Omega Healthcare Investors has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.25.

Omega Healthcare Investors Trading Up 1.0 %

OHI opened at $31.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.93 and a beta of 1.00. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.61 and a 12 month high of $33.71. The company has a current ratio of 5.55, a quick ratio of 5.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $31.33 and a 200 day moving average of $29.10.

Omega Healthcare Investors Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st will be given a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 28th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.49%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 262.75%.

About Omega Healthcare Investors

Omega is a REIT that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the U.S., as well as in the U.K.

