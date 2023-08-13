Wolverine Asset Management LLC Sells 7,000 Shares of Zalatoris Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TCOA)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Zalatoris Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TCOA – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 82,810 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,000 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.38% of Zalatoris Acquisition worth $847,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Glazer Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zalatoris Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $405,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zalatoris Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $141,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Zalatoris Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. 77.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zalatoris Acquisition Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of TCOA stock opened at $10.43 on Friday. Zalatoris Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.81 and a fifty-two week high of $10.78. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.28.

Zalatoris Acquisition Profile

Zalatoris Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, consolidation, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to identify business opportunities in the field of technology-driven business.

