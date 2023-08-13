Wolverine Asset Management LLC Takes $937,000 Position in Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 59,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $937,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Lakeland Bancorp by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares during the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC raised its position in Lakeland Bancorp by 828.3% during the 4th quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 279,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,927,000 after purchasing an additional 249,644 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Lakeland Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $643,000. PL Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Lakeland Bancorp by 65.4% during the 4th quarter. PL Capital Advisors LLC now owns 215,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,084,000 after purchasing an additional 85,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Water Island Capital LLC bought a new position in Lakeland Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $575,000. Institutional investors own 59.18% of the company’s stock.

Lakeland Bancorp Stock Up 1.6 %

LBAI stock opened at $14.83 on Friday. Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.89 and a fifty-two week high of $20.02. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $964.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 0.83.

Lakeland Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.145 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 4th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.91%. Lakeland Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.48%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Lakeland Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Lakeland Bancorp Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Lakeland Bank that offers various banking products and services for individuals and small to medium sized businesses. It provides commercial banking services, including savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as demand deposits.

