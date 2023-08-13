Wolverine Asset Management LLC Trims Stake in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV Inc. (NASDAQ:THCP)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV Inc. (NASDAQ:THCP – Free Report) by 11.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 87,150 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,698 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV were worth $882,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $10,637,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV by 494.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 718,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,102,000 after acquiring an additional 597,874 shares during the last quarter. RPO LLC raised its holdings in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. RPO LLC now owns 671,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,746,000 after acquiring an additional 48,545 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV by 493.0% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Capital Management L.P. now owns 593,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,891,000 after acquiring an additional 493,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV by 395.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 403,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,985,000 after buying an additional 322,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.99% of the company’s stock.

Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV Stock Performance

THCP stock opened at $10.16 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.14. Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.70 and a 52 week high of $10.98.

Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV Company Profile

Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV Inc does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the financial services industry. Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV Inc was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Great Falls, Virginia.

