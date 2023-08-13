Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) Shares Sold by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lowered its position in shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Free Report) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,582 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 916 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $4,206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WYNN. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Wynn Resorts in the first quarter valued at $28,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in Wynn Resorts in the first quarter valued at $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Wynn Resorts by 106.0% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 511 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Wynn Resorts in the first quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WYNN. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Wynn Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $135.00 to $114.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $134.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Wynn Resorts news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.65, for a total transaction of $111,815.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,982 shares in the company, valued at $201,470.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wynn Resorts Price Performance

NASDAQ WYNN opened at $100.55 on Friday. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 52-week low of $53.81 and a 52-week high of $117.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $105.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.96.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The casino operator reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.82) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 75.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

Wynn Resorts Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 21st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 18th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. Wynn Resorts’s payout ratio is currently -625.00%.

Wynn Resorts Company Profile

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company operates through four segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The Wynn Palace segment operates private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

