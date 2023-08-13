Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) Shares Sold by KCM Investment Advisors LLC

KCM Investment Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,862 shares of the company’s stock after selling 353 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy in the first quarter worth $33,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. New Hampshire Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.86% of the company’s stock.

Xcel Energy Trading Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ XEL opened at $59.70 on Friday. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.89 and a 12 month high of $77.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $32.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.41. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $62.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.95.

Xcel Energy Announces Dividend

Xcel Energy ( NASDAQ:XEL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.05). Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 11.38%. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. Xcel Energy’s payout ratio is currently 66.03%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on XEL. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Xcel Energy in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $72.00 to $69.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Xcel Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $79.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $64.00 price target on shares of Xcel Energy in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Xcel Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.18.

Xcel Energy Profile

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

