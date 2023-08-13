Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Acquires Shares of 10,004 Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $715,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Ingevity by 32.4% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 83,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,989,000 after acquiring an additional 20,491 shares during the period. Palisade Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Ingevity by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Palisade Capital Management LP now owns 575,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,138,000 after acquiring an additional 12,259 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Ingevity by 12.2% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 765,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,721,000 after purchasing an additional 83,159 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ingevity by 3.0% in the first quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 136,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,771,000 after buying an additional 3,977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MQS Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ingevity in the 1st quarter valued at $254,000. 95.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NGVT has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Ingevity from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Loop Capital upgraded Ingevity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Ingevity from $66.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. BMO Capital Markets cut Ingevity from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $71.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ingevity in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.33.

NYSE:NGVT opened at $52.91 on Friday. Ingevity Co. has a 1 year low of $46.52 and a 1 year high of $90.81. The stock has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 2.46. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.57.

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.41. The business had revenue of $481.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $486.43 million. Ingevity had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 27.94%. The company’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.73 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ingevity Co. will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ingevity Corporation manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and activated carbon materials in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. It operates through two segments, Performance Materials and Performance Chemicals. The Performance Materials segment engineers, manufactures, and sells hardwood-based and chemically activated carbon products primarily for use in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, motorcycles, trucks, and boats.

