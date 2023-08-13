Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Buys New Position in Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 14,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $784,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXNX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Axonics by 6.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 98,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,192,000 after purchasing an additional 5,867 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Axonics by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Axonics by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 209,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,114,000 after buying an additional 2,038 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Axonics by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Group One Trading L.P. grew its stake in shares of Axonics by 1,159.5% in the first quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 5,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 4,638 shares in the last quarter. 99.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AXNX stock opened at $58.53 on Friday. Axonics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.59 and a fifty-two week high of $79.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -87.36 and a beta of 0.41. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $52.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.85.

Axonics ( NASDAQ:AXNX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $92.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.45 million. Axonics had a negative return on equity of 5.60% and a negative net margin of 10.06%. Axonics’s revenue was up 34.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.47) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Axonics, Inc. will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Danny L. Dearen sold 7,999 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.46, for a total transaction of $395,630.54. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 9,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $455,130.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Alfred J. Ford, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.01, for a total value of $93,015.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 49,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,059,201.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Danny L. Dearen sold 7,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.46, for a total transaction of $395,630.54. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $455,130.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AXNX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Axonics from $69.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Axonics in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Axonics from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Axonics from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on Axonics from $82.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Axonics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.36.

Axonics, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of bladder and bowel dysfunction. Its sacral neuromodulation (SNM) systems are used to treat patients with overactive bladder (OAB), including urinary urge incontinence and urinary urgency frequency, as well as fecal incontinence (FI) and non-obstructive urinary retention (UR); and rechargeable (R20) and recharge-free (F15) implantable SNM systems that delivers mild electrical pulses to the targeted sacral nerve to restore normal communication to and from the brain to reduce the symptoms of bladder and bowel dysfunction.

